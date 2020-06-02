Fake Ayushman Bharat website fraud busted! 4200 victims identified

Fake Ayushman Bharat website has been busted by police.

The Cybercrime Unit of Delhi police has busted a gang of fraudsters cheating youths in the name of providing jobs through a fake government website on Ayushman Bharat scheme. The group had offered over 5100 jobs of ward boy, nurse, lab assistants, pharmacist, ayush mitra etc in six states and took money for registrations, Delhi police said. Police have so far identified 4200 victims and further probe into the matter is underway.

“Gang of cheats defrauding thousands in the name of job registration in Ayushman Yojana through a fake Govt site, busted by @DelhiPolice Cyber Crime Unit. Offered 5100+ jobs of Ward Boy, Nurse, Lab Assistant, Pharmacist, Ayush Mitra, etc. in 6 States & took money for registration,” DCP Cybercrime tweeted.

“To lure more & more victims, fraudsters used MLM strategy of Camps in rural areas to publicise the fake website https://ayushman-yojana.org. Over 4200 victims identified. Further investigation underway,” it added.

Earlier, Central government’s official fact-checker PIB Fact Check had warned people last months against the fake website: ayushman-yojana.org. “Claim: Whatsapp message circulating claiming https://ayushman-yojana.org as the official website of Ayushman Bharat Yojana #PIBFactCheck: False! The National Health Authority has clarified that https://pmjay.gov.in. is its only official website.”

On Tuesday, PIB fact Check tweeted, “#DelhiPolice Cyber Crime unit has busted fraud behind #fake website https://ayushman-yojana.org duping innocent people financially in name of #Ayushman Yojana jobs. @pibfactcheck had on 10th May flagged citizens to be aware of such false websites.”

National Health Authority (NHA) is the nodal agency for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and the official website of the scheme is https://pmjay.gov.in. Financial Express Online had also reported about the fake Ayushman Bharat website in May. Read the report here

Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY is the flagship scheme of the Central government providing health cover up to Rs 5 lakh per year per family to crores of beneficiaries.