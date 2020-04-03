Facebook launches standalone desktop app for Messenger, users to get unlimited video calls

The dedicated Messenger app for desktop can be downloaded from Microsoft Store as well as Mac App Store.

Facebook messenger: Social media giant Facebook has launched a standalone desktop app for its Messenger instant messaging platform. The dedicated Messenger app for desktop is now available for both MacOS and Windows platforms. Messenger VP Stan Chudnovsky said in a blog post, announcing the app, that people are using technology more than ever to remain connected to their friends and family due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Over the past month, Facebook witnessed an increase of more than 100% in people who use Messenger on desktop for voice and video calling, Chudnovsky said. The standalone Messenger app has been launched taking cues from this rapid surge in usage. The app will offer the users unlimited and free video calls for groups.

The blog post highlights some of the features and benefits of the new desktop app:

Group video calls would now be available to users on a bigger screen, enabling them to get in touch with friends and family at once. Easy connect: Users do not need to enter the email address or phone number of the person they want to talk to, since they can connect with the person via Facebook itself.

The chats will be synced between the mobile and desktop applications so that seamless connectivity can be experienced, irrespective of the device being used. The messenger will also have the feature for dark memes as well as GIFs for the users.

The dedicated Messenger app for desktop can be downloaded from Microsoft Store as well as Mac App Store.