Facebook closes London offices until Monday due to coronavirus

Published: March 7, 2020 9:40:13 AM

Facebook also advised employees based in the affected area of its Singapore office to work from home until March 13.

Facebook said on Friday it is closing its London offices until Monday after a visiting employee from Singapore was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices February 24-26, 2020,” Facebook said in a statement.

“We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then.”

Facebook also advised employees based in the affected area of its Singapore office to work from home until March 13. It said it had immediately closed the area for deep cleaning.

