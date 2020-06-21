  • MORE MARKET STATS

FabiFlu: Glenmark launches Covid drug at Rs 103 per tablet

Published: June 21, 2020 2:15 AM

FabiFlu is the first oral favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of Covid-19, it said in a statement.

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 at a price of about Rs 103 per tablet. The drug will be available as a 200 mg tablet at a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 3,500 for a strip of 34 tablets, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said.

FabiFlu is the first oral favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of Covid-19, it said in a statement. The tablets are being produced by the company at its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh. The drug will be available both through hospitals and the retail channel, Glenmark said.

