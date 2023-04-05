Eye Health: How Summer Heat Can Damage Your Eyes; experts share tips for caring for it

By Dr. Neha Arora

The season of summer, when the sun shines in all its glory is here. We all feel the urge to enjoy an air-conditioned environment, eat ice cream, drink juice, wear light clothing and enjoy the comfort of being indoors, but we often ignore an important part of our body, our eyes.

Most people follow a strict skincare routine and change their diet to accommodate the hot weather, while neglecting the importance of eye protection during summers. With the scorching temperatures, eye related infections are on the rise.

Some common issues also include:

1. Eye allergies: Rising temperatures and higher levels of air pollutants can make your eyes more sensitive in the summer season. Some of the common symptoms of eye allergies include red, itchy, and burning eyes.

2. Conjunctivitis: A person can experience conjunctivitis (pink eye) in one or both eyes. This condition causes red, itchy, and teary eyes. Conjunctivitis can be bacterial, viral or allergic, and can be transmitted via direct contact with an infected person.

3. Dry eyes: Dry eyes are more common in the summer because high temperatures cause the tear film to evaporate too quickly. Those who have had eye related problems in the past are more likely to develop dry eye.

4. Stye: A stye is a bacterial infection that causes swelling of one or both eyelids. Patients may experience eye pain, swelling, and redness. This condition is more often in children than in adults.

5. Photokeratitis: The sun’s ultraviolet rays can burn the surface of the eye, causing pain, redness, blurring and temporary loss of vision. An individual can prevent this by wearing sunglasses, a hat or using an umbrella.

Although these problems are usually short-lived, they can be extremely uncomfortable. Here are some simple steps you can take to help you avoid these problems:

1. Sunglasses with Ultraviolet (UV) protection can help protect the eyes from any type of damage and also reduce any type of sun exposure.

2. Sleep at least 7-9 hours as it helps to rejuvenate your eyes in a natural way.

3. If your eyes are puffy or red, try rinsing them with cold water few times a day to help relieve symptoms.

4. Add green leafy vegetables, fruits, carrots, liver, cod liver, nuts, etc. in your daily diet to help keep your eyes healthy and recover from the onslaught of excessive sun exposure.

5. Stay well hydrated during summers by drinking adequate water, and eating healthy meals and liquid fruits can help prevent dry eyes and keep you well hydrated in the summer.

6. Artificial tears, lubricants, or any type of substitute (such as eye drops) can help restore the eye’s natural moisture. Using them in the summer is a great way to stay hydrated, not only to avoid dryness, but also to prevent any type of infection.

7. To relax your eyes, hold a slice of cucumber over closed lids for a while.

(The author is a Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)