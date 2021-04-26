  • MORE MARKET STATS

Expect Rajasthan govt to honour orders on no obstruction to medical oxygen tankers, says Delhi HC

By: |
April 26, 2021 3:57 PM

The Delhi High Court Monday said it expects the Rajasthan government to honour the orders not to obstruct cryogenic tankers carrying medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients to other states observing that any obstruction at this stage will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives.

The high court also directed all the refillers of oxygen cylinders in Delhi to be present at the hearing on Tuesday following complaints of non-availability of gas cylinders and black marketing.

The Delhi High Court Monday said it expects the Rajasthan government to honour the orders not to obstruct cryogenic tankers carrying medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients to other states observing that any obstruction at this stage will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, conducting a three-and-a half-hour long hearing on the oxygen crisis, said no purpose would be served by causing such obstructions.

“We hope and expect the State of Rajasthan to honour the orders passed by the court and the Central government. An obstruction in the matter of liquid oxygen at this stage will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives. It will serve no purpose to anyone to obstruct,” the bench said, adding that the stoppage of tankers will have a snowballing effect.

Related News

The high court also directed all the refillers of oxygen cylinders in Delhi to be present at the hearing on Tuesday following complaints of non-availability of gas cylinders and black marketing. It asked the Delhi Chief Secretary, who was present at the hearing, to hold a meeting with oxygen suppliers, refillers and hospitals during the day to work out a distribution plan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Expect Rajasthan govt to honour orders on no obstruction to medical oxygen tankers says Delhi HC
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Air India brings 318 oxygen concentrators from New York to Delhi
2Oxycon: Amid Covid-19 second wave, IISER Bhopal develops affordable oxygen concentrator
3China’s state-run airline suspends cargo flights rushing COVID-19 medical supplies to India