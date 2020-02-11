Expanding quality healthcare: 6 new AIIMS fully functional with new facilities! 15 more AIIMS soon

In the last five years, the government has approved the proposal for 15 new AIIMS.

Under phase one of establishing new government hospitals, six new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have become fully operational and are offering expanded services, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare) said. These hospitals are AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur and AIIMS Rishikesh. Among these six AIIMS, new faculties are added including departments for Emergency, Trauma and Blood Bank which are working in full swing, Choubey said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. According to him, approximately 15,000 patients are visiting OPD of these hospitals on a daily basis. “More than 4,000 major surgeries cumulatively are getting performed on a monthly basis in these six AIIMS,” the minister added.

In the last five years, the government has approved the proposal for 15 new AIIMS which will be established in a phased manner under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). Health Ministry is likely to complete 8 new AIIMS hospitals by 2021. The remaining 7 hospitals will be added by February 2023, according to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This is expected to increase the number of students and doctors being admitted to AIIMS.

Meanwhile, the health ministry is also providing a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh to one family every year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries). The provision is given under the government’s flagship scheme, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY). According to the data, under PMJAY, there are 1,578 health benefit packages with defined rates. As on February 6, 2020, over 81.25 lakh cases of hospital admission amounting to Rs 11,355.63 crore have been registered across 32 states and union territories under AB-PMJAY.