Exclusive: No Covid-19 vaccination in Mumbai till Sunday; drive will resume from Monday, says BMC

The vaccination drive had picked up a sustained momentum for a few days at the end of June but the momentum petered out since the beginning of this month.

As a result of severe vaccine shortage, vaccination centres across the city of Mumbai will remain shut through the weekend and the vaccination drive will only resume from Monday, a top official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the Financial Express Online. The official said that the persistent vaccine shortage in the city had forced the authorities to keep vaccination centres shut on Friday and in the absence of any scheduled vaccine provision for the weekend, the vaccination booths will only resume the drive from Monday onwards.

This is the second time in the month of July that vaccination had to be stopped in the city due to lag in vaccine supplies. Officials of the civic body have highlighted that the city has adequate health infrastructure and capacity to administer as many as one lakh doses a day but the city has only been administering half of its capacity due to vaccine shortage.

Despite repeated claims made by the central government about adequate vaccine supplies, several metropolitan cities like Mumbai burdened by huge populations are reporting vaccine shortage and have had to stop vaccination completely on a number of occasions. It is to be noted that average cumulative vaccination in the last few days has drastically reduced to about 40 lakh shots a day from the peak of 60 lakhs shots a day at the end of June.

The vaccination drive had picked up a sustained momentum for a few days at the end of June but the momentum petered out since the beginning of this month. Apart from the vaccination shortage reported in large metropolitan cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, reports of vaccine centres running out of stocks have also started coming from the hinterlands of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the last few days, the Indian Express reported.