Excessive heat during summers can damage your eyes, say experts

Eye conditions like allergies and infections are quite prevalent in summers due to scorching heat and industry experts are of the view that this time of the year is crucial to take care of ocular health.

“Allergies, infections such as conjunctivitis and dry eye are some of the conditions. We need to be extra careful as these conditions can worsen if timely medical advice is not followed,” says Dr. Tushar Grover, Medical Director, Vision Eye Centre, New Delhi.

High levels of pollutants and irritants in the air pose another challenge. The symptoms may include itchiness, redness of the eyes or experiencing a burning sensation.

“Our eyes become sensitive during summer, so it is essential to protect them. Even if you are wearing contact lenses, wearing eyeglasses can protect your eyes,” says Dr Chikirsha Jain, Senior Consultant, Retina and Ophthalmology, Ujala Cygnus Rainbow Hospital, Agra.

In case one does not use proper eye protection, he/she can also develop dry eyes as the tear film in the eye can evaporate more quickly. If left untreated, the condition may lead to eye inflammation.

“Exposure to sun’s ultraviolet rays during the summer months can increase the risk of various eye conditions, reiterating the imperativeness of regular eye examinations. As schools have reopened now, eye examination must be considered as a mandate in school readiness.

“Studies show that the pandemic has increased the number of children who may be identified with myopia and those who have refractive error may further need correction,” says Dr. Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director, Orbis India.