Excess coffee consumption may increase cholesterol levels

The benefits of coffee are multi-fold. Coffee consists of Caffeine which is considered to be a stimulant and people tend to indulge in it through various forms of beverages like coffee, tea, cocoa, and cola.

Over the years, several studies have pointed out various aspects to highlight the link between coffee and cholesterol. According to experts, although caffeine does not directly increase cholesterol levels in the body, it can cause indirect effects that may lead to an increase in cholesterol.

Studies suggest that the stimulant property of caffeine can cause stress which can lead to increased cortisol levels and elevated cholesterol levels.

According to a 2011 study, Scandinavian boiled coffee, Turkish coffee, and French press coffee can increase cholesterol as Scandinavian and Turkish coffee are unfiltered, while coffee made with a French press passes through a metal filter that allows more of the diterpenes to pass into the brew than paper filters.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 400 milligrams of caffeine per day is typically safe for health but caffeine may have various clinically significant interactions with many drugs.

Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns against mixing a caffeinated beverage, such as coffee, with alcohol.

Some other beverages, such as energy drinks, also have high levels of caffeine.

Insomnia, fast heart rate, headaches, anxiety, jitters nausea and a feeling of unhappiness are some of the side-effects that some people may experience if they consume excess caffeine.

As excess can be harmful, doctors and health experts often emphasise limiting one’s consumption to 1-2 cups of coffee a day.