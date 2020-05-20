Excellent finding! Study suggests Coronavirus patients testing positive after recovery can’t infect others

It t has been found that after having the infection once, some antibodies are formed in the body that prevent people from falling sick from Coronavirus again.

COVID-19 transmission: People, who are tested positive for Coronavirus after recovering from it, are unlikely to transmit the infection to others, Bloomberg reported citing a study by the scientists from Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the report, it has been found that after having the infection once, some antibodies are formed in the body that prevent people from falling sick from Coronavirus again. The study has been done by accessing 285 people who tested positive the second time for the novel Coronavirus and the virus in the samples taken from them did grow during culture. This indicated that the patients are shedding the non-infectious particles.

The findings have been presented at a time when the majority of the countries are now looking to open up some restrictions that were first placed to curb the transmission of COVID-19 infection. Currently, as many as 4.8 million people have been affected by this deadly virus. The report highlighted that this evidence from South Korea with emerging cases for people having Coronavirus the second time proves that they are at no risk if some physical distancing measures are eased. Furthermore, it said that the health authorities of the country will not consider the patients for testing who have recovered from the infection once.

Why are these patients testing positive for the second time with no illness?

It is to note, according to the report, another research has shown that RT-PCR tests that check for presence of coronavirus’s nucleic acid are not able to differentiate between the viable and dead virus particles, and therefore giving a wrong impression. The report mentioned that this report may help in the debate that there is no solid proof that the antibodies produced in a human after COVID-19 infection provides complete protection from the disease. However, the duration for which this antibody immunity will last in humans is yet to be figured out.

Citing a recent study in Singapore, the report asserted that some patients who suffered from severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, still possess a “significant level of neutralizing antibodies” even after nine to 17 years.

Meanwhile in South Korea, the health authorities have revised their testing protocols and have informed that those who have recovered from the disease will not be required to show a negative test to return to their workplaces or schools.