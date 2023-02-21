Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about male infertility but were too afraid to ask

By Dr. (Brigadier) Sukesh Kathpalia

Infertility is a situation where a couple is unable to conceive even after a year of trying. According to World Health Organization’s estimate, the overall prevalence of primary infertility in India is between 3.9 to 16.8%. Doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have reported that over 12–18 million couples in India are diagnosed with infertility every year.

In almost 50% of the cases, men are discovered to be infertile, but owing to ignorance and conventional beliefs, men are hesitant to consult a doctor and infertility is frequently attributed solely to women. Therefore, dispelling misconceptions about male infertility is crucial. This article aims to educate men on the topic of male fertility and to remove the common myths and

misconceptions surrounding it.

Understanding male reproductive organs:

The male external genitalia include the penis and scrotum, which contain two testes. The penis not only plays a role in urination, but also in sexual intercourse and ejaculation of semen in the vagina. The testes have two functions, the production of sperm, which are necessary for conception, and the production of the hormone testosterone, which is responsible for male

appearance and sexual function (desire, erection and intercourse).

Infertility:

Infertility is a situation where the couple is unable to conceive, and there is a need to find out the cause of the inability to conceive. It is not always the female who is responsible for infertility, and in a large percentage of cases, males are responsible.

Myths and Misconceptions:

Unfortunately, many men have a wrong belief that they will be considered impotent and lack manhood if the wife does not conceive. It is important to note that having normal intercourse does not mean that the man is fertile. A normal-looking semen does not mean that the semen has an adequate number of motile sperms capable of resulting in pregnancy.

Impact of Lifestyle:

Over the last few decades, the quality of semen and sperm has deteriorated, and the exact cause is not known, but it may be due to pollutants in the environment. Obesity also affects sperm quality and sexual performance. Smoking, recreational drugs, and alcohol have a deleterious effect on sperm quality, and alcohol is known to interfere with sexual performance.

Important Messages:

● Do not hide your problems from your partner and doctor.

● Female’s orgasm is not likely to affect her chances of conceiving.

● Masturbation does not affect future fertility and sexual performance.

Science to the rescue:

One should not be worried and anxious about the outcome if something turns out to be wrong. Science has advanced and treatment is possible for all kinds of male infertility problems, although some of the treatment modalities can be very expensive. It is important to check with the insurance agency (retail) or with the employer (group health insurance) if that treatment is part of the policy. In conclusion, male fertility is a topic that needs more attention and awareness. The purpose of

this article is to educate men on the topic of male fertility and to remove the common myths and misconceptions surrounding it. The final message to all men is to consult a doctor for proper treatment and to be unafraid.

(The author is a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, part of the senior team of specialists at Plum Telehealth. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)