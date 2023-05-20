Everything you need to know about Vitamin E for hair and skin

By Mihir Gadani

Amidst the increasing pollution levels, lifestyle changes, and variations in temperature, taking care of our hair and skin has become vital. Maintaining a regular skin care and hair care regime is an important basis to promote good hygiene, preventing premature aging, and appearing healthy. Now, amidst the abundant solutions available to mankind, Vitamin E is one ingredient that goes a long way in making skin and hair smooth, healthy, and visibly more radiant. So, what is Vitamin E? It is referred to as a fat-soluble vitamin that functions as an antioxidant in the human body. Apart from being vital for skin and hair, Vitamin E is instrumental in maintaining healthy eyes and strengthening the immune system by fighting harmful bacteria and

viruses. Here are some of its most notable benefits for skin and hair:

Benefits for Skin:

Vitamin E, which has been in use for over 50 years in dermatology, plays an important role in keeping your skin healthy. Used in several skincare products, Vitamin E acts as a free-radical scavenger to protect the skin from the harmful effects of solar radiation. It also holds moisturizing properties, making it appear smoother, softer, and well-nourished. As discussed

above, Vitamin E also helps in fighting the early signs of aging like wrinkles, and age spots. Moreover, it also carries anti-inflammatory properties that aid in soothing irritations and inflammations in the skin.

Benefits for Hair:

Apart from maintaining healthy skin, Vitamin E acts as the perfect ingredient for better hair growth. It is reported to improve the supply of oxygen and blood circulation to your scalp, for reduced dandruff and scalp inflammation, and chances of a dry scalp. It also prevents dullness and frizziness of hair by replacing the protective fat layer on the outside of your hair cuticle.

Similar to what it does for skin care, Vitamin E also helps moisturizes hair, thereby improving its texture as well. As we know, styling your hair using products or blow-dryers may end up damaging your hair. However, Vitamin E helps boost the hair’s elasticity and shine.

Which Foods to Eat for Vitamin E?

Your Vitamin E requirements can be met from a wide range of food products that include seeds, hazelnuts, peanuts, pine nuts, and almonds. Other sources include vegetable oils like sunflower oil, leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and fruits like mangoes, papayas, and kiwis, which are all very rich in Vitamin E. Moreover, incorporating a diet rich in brown rice, and barley may also be good for matching your Vitamin E requirements.

What is the Topical Application?

Vitamin E consumption can be quite varied, to be honest. Apart from keeping it as part of your diet, you can also choose to apply vitamin E topically to your skin and hair. It can be effective for better skin if you use Vitamin E oil as a moisturizer for dry skin. It not only helps in getting smoother and softer skin but is incredibly effective in reducing fine lines and wrinkles. On the

other hand, when applied to hair, it will help you have a shinier and stronger mane. You can also try a vegan, clean & plant based face wash, serum and night gel that are free of mineral oil, paraben, cruelty, sulphates, dyes, artificial fragrances and silicone and are also clinically proven to increase antioxidant activity to help you look & feel younger and protect your skin.

Vitamin E as a health supplement

You can also take Vitamin E in the form of plant based supplements that provide better absorption than synthetic Vitamin E. These clean & certified vegan capsules strongly moisturise and hydrate your skin and help in blocking free radicals from the body, making your skin more elastic, reducing wrinkles and tightening the pores – keeping your skin youthful! They have

various ingredients such as argan oil, sunflower oil and aloe vera which helps prevent acne, hairfall, oxidative damage to skin & keep our immune system strong. On application, Vitamin E is unstable and easily depleted when exposed to sunlight, only providing short term benefits. Hence, Vitamin E capsules, consumed orally, stay in the cells for longer and protect and

maintain healthy, glowing skin.

What is the Recommended Dosage?

According to reports, the recommended daily allowance (RDA) for vitamin E stands to be around 15 milligrams (mg) per day for adults. However, it is crucial to understand that different people may need different dosages, as per their bodily requirements. Therefore, it becomes crucial to get in touch with a healthcare professional who may suggest the best dosage for you.

What are the Side Effects?

Usually, it is considered safe to consume Vitamin E. However, as it goes with everything else, taking high doses of Vitamin E can be harmful for your body. Some of the notable side effects of Vitamin E include stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, and skin irritation. Thus, while it is important for everyone to include Vitamin E in their daily diets in order to maintain healthy hair

and skin care, you should always consult your doctor for the dosage.

(The author is a Co-Founder – OZiva. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)