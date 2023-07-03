Ever tried Bael? Know all about this ‘magical’ fruit, its benefits and side-effects

Bael or wood apple is an extremely healthy fruit. You may not have heard about this fruit before, but this fruit and its Sharbat are a very popular delicacy in Summer.

Studies suggest that a glass of Bael Sharbat will keep you hydrated due to the cooling effect. The plant is native to India and Bangladesh and has naturalized throughout much of Southeast Asia. Bael is packed with nutrients and medicinal properties.

Bael is rich in various nutrients including essential amino acids, vitamins B1 and B2, and phytochemicals. Studies suggest that it contains the highest amount of alkaloids, flavonoids and tannins compared to other medicinal plants.

What are the benefits of Bael fruit?

Bael is gut-friendly and it has been traditionally used to cure constipation, diarrhea, diabetes, and other conditions.

The unripe or half-ripe fruit is good for digestion.

Bael fruit also has anti-fungal and anthelmintic properties.

Bael juice controls lipid profiles and triglycerides, and reduces blood cholesterol levels.

Bael contains the chemicals riboflavin and thiamine, which cleanses the body.

What are the side effects of Bael fruit?

Although there is no known side-effect, consuming a large amount of Bael may lead to upset stomach and constipation.

How to consume Bael fruit?

You can consume Bael either ripe or in juice form. Moreover, its leaves can be used as salads.