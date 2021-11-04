WHO emergency director Mike Ryan said that some European countries have "sub-optimal vaccination coverage" despite availability.

Europe registered a 55% rise in COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks, despite the availability of vaccines, which should serve as a “warning shot” to other regions, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Thursday.

WHO emergency director Mike Ryan said that some European countries have “sub-optimal vaccination coverage” despite availability. “It’s a warning shot for the world to see what is happening in Europe despite availability of vaccination,” Ryan told a news conference. WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin showed about 70% efficacy against the delta variant. The WHO said on Wednesday that it has granted approval for its emergency use listing.