Europe’s Covid explosion to new Delta surge, WHO Chief Scientist explains global corona trends – details here

Swaminathan’s concerns come amidst the worrying possibility of COVID's third wave in India (Photo: Reuters)

World Health Organisation Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Wednesday said the world needs to step up its vaccination drive and ensure maximum coverage. This comes following alarming trends from Europe. Swaminathan took to microblogging site Twitter and noted that there has been a significant increase in cases in Europe, Americas and Western pacific regions. Deaths, however, have come down at around 50,000 a week, health experts noted. Dr. Swaminathan reiterated the need to follow social distancing, covering faces in public places, and following Covid-19 protocol strictly as per norms.

Swaminathan’s concerns come amidst the worrying possibility of COVID’s third wave in India. India last saw the big spike in covid infections and related deaths in May 2021, leaving people searching for hospital beds, scrambling for medical oxygen, facilities but to no avail. Since then, India has stepped up its vaccination drive. Yet, only 27 per cent of the population in the country is fully vaccinated till date.

Three trends to note, as per the WHO chief Soumya Swaminathan

1. Concerning trends from Europe

Sharing the graph of infection and deaths in the European region since January 2020, Swaminathan wrote, “Very concerning trends from Europe. 8% increase in cases and 5% increase in deaths. We need to step up vaccination campaigns and ensure high coverage first among the elderly and vulnerable. Also, continue masking, don’t crowd in unventilated places and stay home if sick.”

Very concerning trends from Europe. 8% increase of cases and 5% increase in deaths. We need to step up vaccination campaigns & ensure high coverage first among the elderly & vulnerable. Also, continue masking, don’t crowd in unventilated places & stay home if sick pic.twitter.com/ymEgKQAOqh — Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) November 17, 2021

2. Most deaths among the unvaccinated: Swaminathan

Swaminathan also highlighted that the deaths are mostly concentrated among the unvaccinated in all the countries. Over 35 per cent of the population in the European region remains to be fully vaccinated. “Most deaths are in the unvaccinated in all countries. We need to use the vaccine supplies for primary courses and save lives”.

Global increase in cases – in 3 @WHO regions. Deaths have plateaued at ~ 50,000 a week.

Most deaths are in the unvaccinated in all countries. We need use the vaccine supplies for primary courses and save lives @DrTedros @MoetiTshidi @hans_kluge @takeshi_kasai @WHOSEARO @WHOEMRO pic.twitter.com/wdf2qkczBQ — Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) November 17, 2021

3. Delta variant: Cause of concern

Swaminathan added that the delta variant of coronavirus accounts for 99.7 per cent of viral subtypes in the last two weeks. “Delta variant accounts for 99.7% of viral subtypes in @GISAID over the past 60 days. In South America there is still some Mu and Lambda circulating. AY4.2 sublineage may have some transmission advantage & needs watching,” she wrote.

#Delta variant accounts for 99.7% of viral subtypes in @GISAID over past 60 days. In South America there is still some Mu and Lambda circulating. #AY4.2 sublineage may have some transmission advantage & needs watching @AnuragAgrawalMD @DBTIndia @ICMRDELHI @shekhar_mande pic.twitter.com/QYwyb26S4z — Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) November 17, 2021

Europe has once again become the epicenter of the covid pandemic going by the rise in covid-19 cases. This has led the government to re-impose lockdowns.