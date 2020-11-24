  • MORE MARKET STATS

EU has deal with Moderna for supply of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

November 24, 2020

The European Union has reached a deal with U.S. biotech firm Moderna for the supply of up to 160 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the president of the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The deal will be formally approved by the EU executive on Wednesday, Ursula von der Leyen said.

