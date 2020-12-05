  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ensure safety of vaccine storage spots as that of EVMs: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

By: |
December 5, 2020 5:50 PM

At a meeting at his official residence, he directed officials to increase the cold storage capacity to 2.30 lakh litres by December 15, according to an official statement.

He also directed officials to ensure that healthcare workers are trained in large number to administer vaccines.He also directed officials to ensure that healthcare workers are trained in large number to administer vaccines.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to increase storage capacity for anti-coronavirus vaccines, when they become available, as he virtually equated the security for the vaccines with that of electronic voting machines.

At a meeting at his official residence, he directed officials to increase the cold storage capacity to 2.30 lakh litres by December 15, according to an official statement.

Related News

Adityanath also said that cold chain facilities would be arranged at each districts and divisions.

“All security arrangements should be made to ensure its availability. The safety of the vaccine storage spots should be ensured in the same manner as that of the electronic voting machines,” the chief minister said.

He also directed officials to ensure that healthcare workers are trained in large number to administer vaccines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a COVID-19 vaccine may be ready in a few weeks as he noted that experts believe the wait for it will not be long, and asserted that the vaccination drive in India will begin as soon as scientists give the nod.

Five vaccine candidates are in different phases of clinical trails in India with the Serum Institute of India conducting phase-three trial of the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Covaxin, a vaccine indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also started its phase-three clinical trial.

Another vaccine, developed in the country by Zydus Cadila, has completed phase-two clinical trail.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Ensure safety of vaccine storage spots as that of EVMs UP CM Yogi Adityanath to officials
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covaxin a 2-dose anti-coronavirus vaccine, Anil Vij got only first dose: Union health ministry
2Covid-19: Moscow opens dozens of coronavirus vaccination centers
3Covid-19 vaccine in India: Who will bear the cost — the government or people?