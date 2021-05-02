  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ensure medicines, equipment for COVID not sold above MRP: HC to Delhi govt

By: |
May 2, 2021 6:04 PM

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli directed the government to book those persons found hoarding or black-marketing medicines and equipment related to COVID-19 and be brought before the court for taking independent contempt action against them.

The direction was issued after the court was informed by some lawyers that there was rampant overcharging of medicines and equipment.The direction was issued after the court was informed by some lawyers that there was rampant overcharging of medicines and equipment.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday directed the Delhi government to ensure that medicines and equipment like oxygen cylinders and concentrators needed for COVID-19 treatment not be sold above the maximum retail price (MRP).

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli directed the government to book those persons found hoarding or black-marketing medicines and equipment related to COVID-19 and be brought before the court for taking independent contempt action against them.

Related News

The direction was issued after the court was informed by some lawyers that there was rampant overcharging of medicines and equipment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Ensure medicines equipment for COVID not sold above MRP HC to Delhi govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain’s father succumbs to Covid-19, CM Kejriwal tweets
2‘Lives at risk, major tragedy may occur’: 2 Delhi hospitals ring oxygen alarm bells
3Could not predict exact nature of coronavirus second wave: Scientists working on mathematical models