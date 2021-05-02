Ensure medicines, equipment for COVID not sold above MRP: HC to Delhi govt

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli directed the government to book those persons found hoarding or black-marketing medicines and equipment related to COVID-19 and be brought before the court for taking independent contempt action against them.
The direction was issued after the court was informed by some lawyers that there was rampant overcharging of medicines and equipment.
