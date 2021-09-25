Ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour among people to keep imminent third wave off, says former CM O Panneerselvam

“Retailers have thrown social distancing norms to the wind. Even streets near the shops and business establishments are teeming with people as was witnessed during the pre-COVID days,” said Panneerselvam quoting media reports. Week-ends, too, bustled with activity, he said.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Saturday sought Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s immediate intervention to avert an imminent third wave of coronavirus by ensuring strict adherence of COVID-appropriate behaviour among the people.

Urging the State government not to give room for the third wave, especially in the wake of National Institute of Disaster Management warning of the third wave in October, Panneerselvam said the COVID-19 vaccination appeared to have emboldened the people. Though the government imposed restrictions, the festive season is driving the people to shops. “Retailers have thrown social distancing norms to the wind. Even streets near the shops and business establishments are teeming with people as was witnessed during the pre-COVID days,” said Panneerselvam quoting media reports. Week-ends, too, bustled with activity, he said.

As of September 1, a total of 1,509 people were infected with the virus and the cases increased to 1,745 on September 23 – an increase by 236 in 23 days. “Similarly, the fatalities due to the virus rose to 27 from 20 during this period. Although this may not be alarming, the increase in cases may cause apprehension among the people of a possible third wave,” the former Chief Minister said.

Therefore, the government should enforce strict restrictions like preventing over-crowding, adhering to social distancing in shops and avoiding crowding in commercial centres. “I urge the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to immediately intervene and make the public aware of the need for adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour,” Panneerselvam said. Apart from monitoring the movement of people on roads, public should be made to wear masks and maintain social distancing, he added.