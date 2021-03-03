Enrolling for Covid-19 vaccine shot? Check list of government and private centers in your city

List of vaccination centres in metros (IE Image)

Senior citizens and people with co-morbidities were seen queuing up to take their first vaccine shot as India flagged its Phase 2 Covid Immunization drive on March 1st. From Union Ministers to sports icon, all are taking their Covid vaccine shot encouraging the rest of the population to register for India’s biggest voluntary vaccination programme.

A total of 4.27 lakh doses of vaccine were administered on Day 1 of Phase 2, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Over 29 lakh eligible beneficiaries enrolled themselves for the vaccine on day 1. In the first phase, 1.43 crore Covaxin and Covishield vaccines were administered to healthcare and frontline workers.

Covid-19 vaccination will be provided in both private and government health facilities empanelled under Centres Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojana scheme or Central Government Health Scheme. Beneficiaries can register through the Co-WIN website or the Aarogya Setu app. Here is the list of hospitals in four metros that are hosting vaccination six days a week.

Delhi

In Delhi, 192 hospitals- 136 private and 56 government hospitals will undertake vaccination.

Government hospitals

Aruna Saf Ali Govt. Hospital

Hindu Rao Hospital

Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital

GB Pant Hospital

CRPF Composite Hospital, Jharoda Kalan

Click here to know which government vaccination centre is nearby your locality

Private hospitals

Delhi Heart and lung Hospital

St. Stephens Hpspital

Metro Hospital and cancer Institute

National heart institute

Jeevan Mala Hospital

Click here to know which private vaccination centre is nearby your locality

Mumbai

Mumbai can now carry out the vaccination drive in 29 more private hospitals, apart from the earlier mentioned Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation centres. The new vaccine centres are

CAMA Hospital

Lilavati Hospital

Kasturba Hospital

HN Reliance Hospital

Wockhardt Hospital

Breach Candy Hospital

Global Hospital

Hinduja Hospital

Bhatiya Hospital

LTMC & GH Sion Hospital

Prince Aly Khan

Holy Family Hospital

JJ Hospital

Seven Hills Hospital

Saiefee Hospital

Cooper Hospital

Nanavati Hospital

Kokilaben Hospital

Nesco

TNMC & BYL Nair Ch. Hospital

SK Patil Hospital

MW Desai Hospital

BDBA Hospital

Dahisar Hospital

Bhagvati Hospital

Kurla Bhaba Hospital

Centennary Govandi Hospital

Barc Hospital

MAA Hospital

Rajawadi Hospital

Hindu Mahasabha Hospital

LH Hiranandani Hospital

Veer Savarkar Hospital

Mulund Jumbo

Sushrusha Hospital & Research Centre, Vikhroli

KJ Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre

PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC

Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust

Masina Hospital

Holy Family Hospital

S L Raheja Hospital

Guru Nanak Hospital

Bombay Hospital

Fortis, Mulund

Conwest & Manjula S Badani Jain Hospital

Holy Spirit Hospital

Surana Sethia Hospital

Tata Hospital

Bengaluru

Medical College and Hospital

CV Raman General Hospital

KC General Hospital, Jayanagar

Medical College and Hospital

Bowring Medical College Hospital

Private centers

Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road

Vikram Hospital,

Columbia Asia Hospital, Yeshwanthpur

Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road

Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences

Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur

Raghavendra People Tree Hospital

Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram

Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield

Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road

BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences

Sparsh Hospital

Rajarajeswari Medical College & Hospital

Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal

Hospital, Sushrusha Hospital

Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal

Kumaraswamy Layout; Mallige

Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar

MS Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital.

Dayanand Sagar Hospital

Chennai

Public Health And Welfare Society, Ramakrishnapuram, West Mambalam

Sampat Nursing Home, Mylapore

Thalessemia Welfare Hospital, Taramani

Soorya Hospital Saligramam, Saligramam

Abhijay Hospital Perambur, Venkatesan, Perambur, Chennai

Prashanth Hospital Velachery, Velachery

Find complete list here

Hyderabad

Gandhi Hospital

Fever Hospital

SD EYE Hospital

Osmania General hospital

ENT Hospital

DH King Koti

AH Golconda

AH Malakpet

Nizamia TIBI Hospital

AH Nampally

Paldar UPHC

ESIC Medical College Hospital

The cost of Covid-19 vaccination is Rs 250 at private facilities while it is free at government vaccination centres.