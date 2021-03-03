  • MORE MARKET STATS

Enrolling for Covid-19 vaccine shot? Check list of government and private centers in your city

March 3, 2021 1:11 PM

A total of 4.27 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered on Day 1 of Phase 2, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Covid-19 vaccine, coronavirus vaccine, MoHFW, vaccination centres, government vaccine centres in metros, mumbai vaccine centre, Delhi vaccine centres, Hyderabad vaccine centresList of vaccination centres in metros (IE Image)

Senior citizens and people with co-morbidities were seen queuing up to take their first vaccine shot as India flagged its Phase 2 Covid Immunization drive on March 1st. From Union Ministers to sports icon, all are taking their Covid vaccine shot encouraging the rest of the population to register for India’s biggest voluntary vaccination programme.

A total of 4.27 lakh doses of vaccine were administered on Day 1 of Phase 2, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Over 29 lakh eligible beneficiaries enrolled themselves for the vaccine on day 1. In the first phase, 1.43 crore Covaxin and Covishield vaccines were administered to healthcare and frontline workers.

Covid-19 vaccination will be provided in both private and government health facilities empanelled under Centres Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojana scheme or Central Government Health Scheme. Beneficiaries can register through the Co-WIN website or the Aarogya Setu app. Here is the list of hospitals in four metros that are hosting vaccination six days a week.

Delhi

In Delhi, 192 hospitals- 136 private and 56 government hospitals will undertake vaccination.

Government hospitals

  • Aruna Saf Ali Govt. Hospital
  • Hindu Rao Hospital
  • Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital
  • GB Pant Hospital
  • CRPF Composite Hospital, Jharoda Kalan

Click here to know which government vaccination centre is nearby your locality

Private hospitals

  • Delhi Heart and lung Hospital
  • St. Stephens Hpspital
  • Metro Hospital and cancer Institute
  • National heart institute
  • Jeevan Mala Hospital

Click here to know which private vaccination centre is nearby your locality

Mumbai

Mumbai can now carry out the vaccination drive in 29 more private hospitals, apart from the earlier mentioned Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation centres. The new vaccine centres are

  • CAMA Hospital
  • Lilavati Hospital
  • Kasturba Hospital
  • HN Reliance Hospital
  • Wockhardt Hospital
  • Breach Candy Hospital
  • Global Hospital
  • Hinduja Hospital
  • Bhatiya Hospital
  • LTMC & GH Sion Hospital
  • Prince Aly Khan
  • Holy Family Hospital
  • JJ Hospital
  • Seven Hills Hospital
  • Saiefee Hospital
  • Cooper Hospital
  • Nanavati Hospital
  • Bhatiya Hospital
  • Kokilaben Hospital
  • Nesco
  • TNMC & BYL Nair Ch. Hospital
  • SK Patil Hospital
  • MW Desai Hospital
  • BDBA Hospital
  • Dahisar Hospital
  • Bhagvati Hospital
  • Kurla Bhaba Hospital
  • Centennary Govandi Hospital
  • Barc Hospital
  • MAA Hospital
  • Rajawadi Hospital
  • Hindu Mahasabha Hospital
  • LH Hiranandani Hospital
  • Veer Savarkar Hospital
  • Mulund Jumbo
  • Sushrusha Hospital & Research Centre, Vikhroli
  • KJ Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre
  • PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC
  • Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust
  • Masina Hospital
  • Holy Family Hospital
  • S L Raheja Hospital
  • Guru Nanak Hospital
  • Bombay Hospital
  • Fortis, Mulund
  • Conwest & Manjula S Badani Jain Hospital
  • Holy Spirit Hospital
  • Surana Sethia Hospital
  • Tata Hospital

Bengaluru

  • Medical College and Hospital
  • CV Raman General Hospital
  • KC General Hospital, Jayanagar
  • Medical College and Hospital
  • Bowring Medical College Hospital
  • Private centers
  • Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road
  • Vikram Hospital,
  • Columbia Asia Hospital, Yeshwanthpur
  • Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road
  • Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences
  • Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur
  • Raghavendra People Tree Hospital
  • Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram
  • Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield
  • Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road
  • BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences
  • Sparsh Hospital
  • Rajarajeswari Medical College & Hospital
  • Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal
  • Hospital, Sushrusha Hospital
  • Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal
  • Kumaraswamy Layout; Mallige
  • Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar
  • MS Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital.
  • Dayanand Sagar Hospital

Chennai

  • Public Health And Welfare Society, Ramakrishnapuram, West Mambalam
  • Sampat Nursing Home, Mylapore
  • Thalessemia Welfare Hospital, Taramani
  • Soorya Hospital Saligramam, Saligramam
  • Abhijay Hospital Perambur, Venkatesan, Perambur, Chennai
  • Prashanth Hospital Velachery, Velachery

Find complete list here

Hyderabad

  • Gandhi Hospital
  • Fever Hospital
  • SD EYE Hospital
  • Osmania General hospital
  • ENT Hospital
  • DH King Koti
  • AH Golconda
  • AH Malakpet
  • Nizamia TIBI Hospital
  • AH Nampally
  • Paldar UPHC
  • ESIC Medical College Hospital

The cost of Covid-19 vaccination is Rs 250 at private facilities while it is free at government vaccination centres.

