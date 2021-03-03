Enrolling for Covid-19 vaccine shot? Check list of government and private centers in your city

A total of 4.27 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered on Day 1 of Phase 2, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.
Senior citizens and people with co-morbidities were seen queuing up to take their first vaccine shot as India flagged its Phase 2 Covid Immunization drive on March 1st. From Union Ministers to sports icon, all are taking their Covid vaccine shot encouraging the rest of the population to register for India’s biggest voluntary vaccination programme.
Covid-19 vaccination will be provided in both private and government health facilities empanelled under Centres Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojana scheme or Central Government Health Scheme. Beneficiaries can register through the Co-WIN website or the Aarogya Setu app. Here is the list of hospitals in four metros that are hosting vaccination six days a week.
Delhi
In Delhi, 192 hospitals- 136 private and 56 government hospitals will undertake vaccination.
Government hospitals
Aruna Saf Ali Govt. Hospital
Hindu Rao Hospital
Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital
GB Pant Hospital
CRPF Composite Hospital, Jharoda Kalan
Click here to know which government vaccination centre is nearby your locality
Private hospitals
Delhi Heart and lung Hospital
St. Stephens Hpspital
Metro Hospital and cancer Institute
National heart institute
Jeevan Mala Hospital
Click here to know which private vaccination centre is nearby your locality
Mumbai
Mumbai can now carry out the vaccination drive in 29 more private hospitals, apart from the earlier mentioned Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation centres. The new vaccine centres are
CAMA Hospital
Lilavati Hospital
Kasturba Hospital
HN Reliance Hospital
Wockhardt Hospital
Breach Candy Hospital
Global Hospital
Hinduja Hospital
Bhatiya Hospital
LTMC & GH Sion Hospital
Prince Aly Khan
Holy Family Hospital
JJ Hospital
Seven Hills Hospital
Saiefee Hospital
Cooper Hospital
Nanavati Hospital
Bhatiya Hospital
Kokilaben Hospital
Nesco
TNMC & BYL Nair Ch. Hospital
SK Patil Hospital
MW Desai Hospital
BDBA Hospital
Dahisar Hospital
Bhagvati Hospital
Kurla Bhaba Hospital
Centennary Govandi Hospital
Barc Hospital
MAA Hospital
Rajawadi Hospital
Hindu Mahasabha Hospital
LH Hiranandani Hospital
Veer Savarkar Hospital
Mulund Jumbo
Sushrusha Hospital & Research Centre, Vikhroli
KJ Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre
PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC
Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust
Masina Hospital
Holy Family Hospital
S L Raheja Hospital
Guru Nanak Hospital
Bombay Hospital
Fortis, Mulund
Conwest & Manjula S Badani Jain Hospital
Holy Spirit Hospital
Surana Sethia Hospital
Tata Hospital
Bengaluru
Medical College and Hospital
CV Raman General Hospital
KC General Hospital, Jayanagar
Medical College and Hospital
Bowring Medical College Hospital
Private centers
Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road
Vikram Hospital,
Columbia Asia Hospital, Yeshwanthpur
Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road
Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences
Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur
Raghavendra People Tree Hospital
Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram
Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield
Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road
BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences
Sparsh Hospital
Rajarajeswari Medical College & Hospital
Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal
Hospital, Sushrusha Hospital
Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal
Kumaraswamy Layout; Mallige
Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar
MS Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital.
Dayanand Sagar Hospital
Chennai
Public Health And Welfare Society, Ramakrishnapuram, West Mambalam
Sampat Nursing Home, Mylapore
Thalessemia Welfare Hospital, Taramani
Soorya Hospital Saligramam, Saligramam
Abhijay Hospital Perambur, Venkatesan, Perambur, Chennai