Empowering your new-born’s collective consciousness during and post pregnancy

Everything that you say do or exhibit it is absorbed by the baby and has already created a psychic impression. (Representational image)

By Kartik Naidu

The current world population is touching 8 billion. A litter of water in the 1920s was shared by 1.5 people and today it’s shared among 7.5. By the 1950’s it’s likely to touch 10 billion.

In such times bringing a new life into this world is a highly responsible matter. We as parents must ensure the life we bring in is evolved and purposeful not just for our individual fulfillment and to carry out a family name but also to serve as a means of empowerment and impact on the collective consciousness.

A woman becomes instrumental in carrying out this divine process, more than that of a man because once conceived the child learns through the behavior and information absorbed by the woman through her 5 senses and more dominantly her thoughts and emotions. Hence the pre-natal process is as important as the post. This has been there since ancient times and we were reminded of these facts by our ancestors through the stories of the likes of Abhimanyu and Ashtavakra. I would recommend every mother to read these stories.

It is imperative that the mother keeps an optimum level of functioning of the mind emotions and body. There are different types of meditations that a woman can practice during the pregnancy to create a specific characteristic for the child for example. A connection through the solar plexus i.e. heart chakra aka Anahata chakra, to the moon and back, can produce a quality of deep calm and an extreme sense of peace in the new life to come. Doing the same with the sun can attract a quality of an extremely vibrant and dynamic individual. There are many such hacks that the mother can do as a ritual for effective prenatal care. Smelling of flowers, spending time in nature and animals will bring about a character is of a very loving and caring soul in the child. Affirmations are also a very powerful method although if personalized they work the best.

“I am safe secure and divinely protected at all times” is a must for the mother to recite throughout the pregnancy.

Birth- This is possibly the most beautiful moment for the parents and more so for the child because while in the womb and connected to the umbilical cord the child is in heaven and birthing is a transition from heaven to earth so it has to be a process of divine celebration.

Playing some chants like OM or some specific mantras and sounds which I develop for my clients. Or simply playing healing music of 528 Hz 24 hours prior and at the time of delivery is a very beautiful way to welcome a divine soul. 528 will attract love while 417 Hz will clear out negative energies and the baby will be an intense and deep human being.

Postnatal care. During the stages of 0-8, a child is predominantly in a Theta brainwave state. It has just landed from heaven to earth while it’s still chilling with its silver cord connected to the cosmic consciousness the baby is a clairvoyant. It can see different auras and energetically aware of everything. If trained it can develop psychic-type qualities.

Anything that you say do or think it will decode into energy up to 100 feet. During this stage the baby is trying to find its identity, it’s trying to become a person and the only means of knowledge for it is the environment. So it’s like a super computer absorbing everything every sound smell or behavior that he sees. The parents have to be very cordial within themselves and have to communicate from the space of love care and understanding. Be available but don’t spoon feed, care, and protect but don’t be dismissive.

Be rest assured Everything that you say do or exhibit it is absorbed by the baby and has already created a psychic impression. Here your belief system will add a lot of value. If you believe the baby is calm and happy it will be calm and happy but if u believe it’s naughty and irritable it will generate those neuro pathways.

I have worked with 100’s clients and regressed them to the womb and even pasts lives and this information comes from those therapeutic experiences. So all in all I would highly recommend consulting an expert and working with him/her throughout the pregnancy and post to ensure a safe magical yet transformative environment for the baby.

(The author is Transpersonal Therapist and Trainer. The article is for information purpose only. Please consult experts/medical professional before starting any therapy/medication. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)