Eli Lilly India gets nod for emergency use of antibody drugs combination for COVID-19

Bamlanivimab and etesevimab combination has been authorised under Emergency Use Authorisation in the US and select EU countries for the treatment of the disease, the statement said. (Representational image)

Eli Lilly and Company India on Tuesday said it has received permission for emergency use of its antibody drugs combination used for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19, in the country.

The company has received permission for restricted emergency use of its monoclonal antibody drugs, bamlanivimab 700 mg and etesevimab 1400 mg, used together for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, Eli Lilly said in a statement.

“Lilly is engaging in active dialogue with the Indian government and regulatory authorities to donate bamlanivimab and etesevimab in order to speed up access and provide treatment options for patients with COVID-19,” it added.

“We are pleased that we have another innovative treatment option to offer India’s healthcare providers who continue to be at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19,” Eli Lilly and Company India MD Luca Visini said.

Earlier in May, Eli Lilly had also received permission for the emergency use of baricitinib in combination with remdesivir, for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in India, the statement said.