El Salvador getting its first coronavirus vaccine from India

El Salvador’s government says the Central American nation will receive its first shipment of coronavirus vaccine from India on Wednesday. The office of President Nayib Bukele says the shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive on a flight from India.
Bukele’s office says the first doses will be used to vaccinate health care workers. The office did not say how many doses will be in the shipment, but says it will be used to vaccinate thousands of health care professionals.
The country has recorded about 58,000 coronavirus infections and 1,758 deaths from COVID-19 so far in the pandemic.
