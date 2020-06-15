Eight fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, tally rises to 202

Of the total active cases, 97 were in Puducherry, two in Karaikal and four in Mahe regions.

Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Monday taking the total number of infections in the union territory to 202, a top Health department official said.

The number of fatalities remained at four with no fresh deaths being reported during the last 24 hours.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told reporters here that all the new coronavirus patients were admitted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College hospital in neighbouring Kadirkamam.

They included a driver of the government-owned Road Transport Corporation and a worker of a private industry manufacturing masks in neighbouring Mettupalayam, from where five workers had tested positive and were admitted to hospital a few days ago.

The Director said, presently there were 103 active cases in the union territory and the patients were undergoing treatment. Of the total active cases, 97 were in Puducherry, two in Karaikal and four in Mahe regions. So far, 95 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.