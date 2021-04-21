  • MORE MARKET STATS

Efforts being ramped up for massive production of vaccines, make them available quickly: DBT Secy

By: |
April 21, 2021 6:49 PM

Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup said a financial support of Rs 400 crore is being provided to vaccine candidates from Zydus Cadilla, Biological E, Gennova and Bharat Biotech (single-dose intranasal vaccine).

"The manufacturers already have existing capacities and can contribute to about 15-20 million doses per month, which can be made available for immunisation, once approved," Swarup said."The manufacturers already have existing capacities and can contribute to about 15-20 million doses per month, which can be made available for immunisation, once approved," Swarup said.

Efforts are being ramped up for massive production of vaccines and make them available in the shortest possible time, a top government official said on Wednesday, stressing that India currently has a promising pipeline of four-five COVID-19 vaccine candidates, while three have already been approved for emergency use.

Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup said a financial support of Rs 400 crore is being provided to vaccine candidates from Zydus Cadilla, Biological E, Gennova and Bharat Biotech (single-dose intranasal vaccine).

Related News

Her statement came days after the government widened the vaccination drive to cover everybody above the 18 years of age.

“There are three vaccines in India, which have been approved for Emergency Use Authorisation — Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin by Bharat Biotech International Ltd. (BBIL) and the Russian Vaccine, Sputnik-V. Besides these, there is promising pipeline of 4-5 candidates in advanced clinical stages of development,” Swarup told PTI.

DNA Vaccine candidate by Zydus Cadila, protein subunit vaccine candidate by BioE, mRNA vaccine candidate by Gennova, and single dose intranasal vaccine candidate by Bharat Biotech are in advanced stages of clinical trials, she said.

“The Department of Biotechnology has provided technical, advisory and financial support for these vaccine candidates during their early development. Now, under Mission COVID Suraksha, financial support of nearly Rs 400 crore for late stage clinical development of these vaccine candidates is being provided.

“The manufacturers already have existing capacities and can contribute to about 15-20 million doses per month, which can be made available for immunisation, once approved,” Swarup said.

Six Indian firms including Dr Reddy’s will collectively produce 70 crore doses per annum of Russian vaccine Sputnik V, she added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Efforts being ramped up for massive production of vaccines make them available quickly DBT Secy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Over 21,000 tested positive for COVID after taking first dose of either Covishield or Covaxin: Govt
2With uninterrupted power supply to hospitals & labs, discoms playing key role in fight against COVID
3Govt releases COVID data showing severity, demography of victims in 2nd wave same as 1st wave