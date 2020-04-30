Ebola drug Remdesivir shows no positive impact on Covid-19 patients: Lancet study

The study was conducted in the Wuhan city of Hubei province where the deadly virus is believed to have spread from.

COVID-19: The Lancet’s study shows that Remdesivir, the drug used for the treatment of Ebola virus, has not shown any positive results on COVID-19 patients! The study which was conducted on the adult patients suffering from Covid-19 has not resulted in statistically significant clinical benefits, the journal notes in its final interpretation of the study. With the first randomised control trial not recording any positive impact of the drug, the hopes pinned on the Ebola drug have almost come to an end. What further closes the window of hope is the fact that 66 per cent of the patients who were given the drug reported adverse events, the researchers reported in the medical journal.

Adverse events were reported in 102 patients who received the drug which is an aggregate of 66% of the total drug recipients, the study notes. A total of 237 adult patients suffering from Covid-19 were part of the study of whom 158 were administered the remdesivir drug and 79 patients were just given placebo. A total of 50 patients who were not given the drug also reported adverse events which is 64 percent of the placebo recipient patients.

The study was conducted in the Wuhan city of Hubei province where the deadly virus is believed to have spread from. The study was conducted between February 6 and March 12. All the patients were given the drug when they were admitted in hospital for the treatment of Coronavirus. The study has also said that larger studies should be conducted to ascertain numerical reduction in time to clinical improvement in those patients who were earlier treated with the drug.

Apart from Remdesivir, other drugs like Hydroxychloroquine, anti-HIV drugs and others are being administered to patients suffering from Covid-19. In the absence of the sure-footed treatment for Covid-19, health experts are trying their hands on drugs which are used for other viral diseases. Remdesivir drug which was used to stem the outbreak of Ebola virus had proved effective against SARS virus which had led scientists to believe that the virus might also come to use against Covid-19.