Eat right to beat the fight: How to overcome Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

It is extremely important to raise sufficient awareness around PCOS and its effects. (Representative image)

By Aarti Gill

In India today, PCOS affects about one in every five women. There is a need to spread adequate awareness regarding surrounding PCOS in our society, as women fall prey to this condition in a most hapless fashion. Although it is a condition that lasts for life, it can be managed through a balanced and suitable lifestyle.

PCOS mostly affects women who are reaching the reproductive age. It is essentially a hormonal imbalance in the female body that leads to oily skin, hirsutism, acne, obesity, irregular menstrual cycles, and even infertility and miscarriages in older women. Therefore, It is extremely important to raise sufficient awareness around PCOS and its effects.

How to curb PCOS?

The most effective way of curbing PCOS is by practicing a healthy ZIV approach that revolves around eating a balanced 55:35:10 diet (i.e. a dietary intake of carbohydrates, protein and fats in the aforementioned ratio), consuming seven essential herbs and condiments and dedicating 20 minutes to exercise daily.

Weight gain is one of the most predominant factors that cause PCOS in women, besides genetics. In PCOS, consuming fibrous foods and lean sources of protein helps in curbing the ill effects.

Eat a lot of foods such as beans, lentils, seeds, nuts etc. Opt for complex carbohydrates such as whole wheat flour, jowar, ragi, millet etc over simple and processed carbs. It is also pertinent to avoid milk, dairy products, and even coffee as it is known to aggravate PCOS conditions.

Eat plentiful green herbs and natural condiments like ashwagandha, tulsi, shatavari, cinnamon, curcumin, green tea etc. These help in controlling the insulin and cortisol levels, besides replenishing the body with vital minerals and vitamins. They are also enriched with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. And lastly exercising is a must, as sweating out helps keep insulin levels at bay, besides warranting body fitness.

PCOS can be hard to cure, yet it can be easily regulated if one practices a healthy routine along with a clean, plant based diet. Remember that eating the right foods and working-out is the most important.

The columnist is Co-founder of OZiva. Views expressed are the author’s own.