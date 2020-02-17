Eat Right India: Daily power-packed tips for every home

Built upon the twin pillars of 'eat healthy' and 'eat safe', the 'Eat Right India' is a campaign led by the FSSAI, marking a collective effort to engage and enable with citizens to improve their health.
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan’s ‘Eat Right India’ campaign shares daily power-packed tips for every home! Given that more Indians spend time on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, it makes sense to roll out basic information related to ‘Eat Right India’ to spread public awareness about healthy and hygienic practices related to food consumption in India. Notably, this consistent and continuous sharing of actionable tips are shared on a daily basis to keep everyone informed.
Do not cook excess food.
Do not leave the leftovers outside at room temp for more than 2 hours.They develop microbes & turn unfit for eating.
All cooked food needs to be either refrigerated(<5 ºC) or kept hot(>65ºC) in a Bain Marie.#EatRightIndia@fssaiindia pic.twitter.com/1ZYgNLsI5V
Stored cooked food should be reheated thoroughly before consumption.
This is done to destroy any disease-causing germs which might have contaminated the food during storage. #EatRightIndia @fssaiindia @MoHFW_INDIA @moayush pic.twitter.com/2NnehzCVqL
Monday’s tip ‘Do not cook excess food’ is a useful health-related tip, so is the additional info which reads as a part of tweet, “Do not leave leftovers outside at room temperature for more than two hours.”
The rationale is that once cooked food is left outside, it develops microbes and becomes unfit for consumption.
Those who leave food outside also need to be aware that cooked food needs to be either refrigerated or it has to be kept so that it remains as hot as it was when cooked.
Remember, store cooked food should be reheated thoroughly before consumption so as to destroy any disease-causing microbes or germs, which may have contaminated the food during any stage of procurement, preparation or distribution.
