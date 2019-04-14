Early detection of cancer is essential: Sonali Bendre

By: | Published: April 14, 2019 3:07 PM

"Early detection is most important. Right now the disease is less scary the treatment is actually more frightening and painful. If it were detected early, the cost of treatment would have been less. It would also have been a lesser painful treatment," Sonali said Saturday at the fifth International Conference "CAHOCON 2019", organised by Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisation.

Early detection, cancer, Sonali Bendre, newsEarly detection of cancer is essential: Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with high grade cancer last year, said early detection and spreading awareness about the disease is essential. In July 2018, the actor was diagnosed with cancer and she underwent the treatment in New York. She returned to the city in December.

Sonali said though the disease is scary, early diagnosis can make the treatment less painful. “Early detection is most important. Right now the disease is less scary the treatment is actually more frightening and painful. If it were detected early, the cost of treatment would have been less. It would also have been a lesser painful treatment,” Sonali said Saturday at the fifth International Conference “CAHOCON 2019”, organised by Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisation (CAHO).

The 44-year-old actor post her diagnosis she got to know that some of her family members had cancer. “I wish I knew about it. I wouldn’t have thought this would happen to me… I felt if this was so prevalent why did I not know about it,” she said. Sonali recalled a lot of people were shocked with her cancer diagnosis.

“Lot of people said how could I get it as my lifestyle was so healthy. Even I was like ‘Why I have got it?’ Then I heard a lot of stories and realised anybody could get it.” The actor said an open discussion on cancer is very essential to foster awareness on a wider level.

“Healthcare institutions like hospitals should also play an important role in initiating dialogue on diseases and ensure community participation to improve healthcare outcomes.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Early detection of cancer is essential: Sonali Bendre
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition