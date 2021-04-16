  • MORE MARKET STATS

E-pass for night curfew valid for weekend curfew too: Delhi govt

By: |
April 16, 2021 6:51 PM

"The e-pass possessed by a person for movement connected to essential goods and services during night curfew shall also be valid for weekend curfew period, " read a letter issued by the DDMA on Friday.

The e-pass is being issued for those who are engaged in providing essential services, but do not have a government ID.The e-pass is being issued for those who are engaged in providing essential services, but do not have a government ID.

Those who have a valid night curfew e-pass are not required to take a separate pass for the weekend curfew, the Delhi government said on Friday.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the infection.

Related News

The Delhi government had on April 6 announced a seven-hour night curfew. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30.

“The e-pass possessed by a person for movement connected to essential goods and services during night curfew shall also be valid for weekend curfew period, ” read a letter issued by the DDMA on Friday.

A notice on the Delhi government website also said, “If you already hold a night-curfew ePass, you DO NOT have to re-apply for the weekend curfew. Your pass shall automatically be considered valid during the weekend (in the day-time).”

The e-pass is being issued for those who are engaged in providing essential services, but do not have a government ID.

This includes individuals related to commercial and private establishments — like shops dealing with food, groceries, pharmaceuticals, or people working in banks, insurance offices, private security agencies and petrol pumps, among others — and those going for COVID vaccination during the weekend curfew.

Delhi recorded 16,699 COVID-19 cases and 112 fatalities on Thursday, according to the health department.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. E-pass for night curfew valid for weekend curfew too Delhi govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Strong evidence’ COVID-19 predominantly spreads through air: Lancet study
2COVID-19: Centre ropes in PSUs to ramp up vaccine production
3India remains badly placed to tackle COVID spread: Fitch Solutions