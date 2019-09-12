E-cigarettes health risks: Trump administration to ban vaping devices in US

“The Trump Administration is making it clear that we intend to clear the market of flavoured e-cigarettes to reverse the deeply concerning epidemic of youth e-cigarette use that is impacting children, families, schools and communities,” Azar said in a statement. (Reuters photo)

US President Donald Trump has said his administration plans to ban flavoured e-cigarettes amid increasing concerns over the health risks posed by them to teenagers following a series of vaping-related deaths. There have been six deaths and 450 reported cases of lung illness tied to vaping across 33 US states. Many of the 450 reported cases are young people, with an average age of 19.

Trump said vaping was a “new problem”, especially for children. “There have been deaths and there have been a lot of other problems. People think it’s an easy solution to cigarettes, but it’s turned out that it has its own difficulties,” Trump told reporters at the White House as he held a meeting with the Health Secretary on vaping.

“It’s a new problem. It’s a problem nobody really thought about too much a few years ago, and it’s called “vaping” — especially vaping as it pertains to innocent children. And they’re coming home and they’re saying, ‘Mom, I want to vape’. And the parents don’t know too much about it,” he said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar aid that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) intends to finalise a guidance document that would commence enforcement to require that all flavours, other than tobacco flavour, would be removed from the market. This would include mint, menthol, candy, fruit and alcohol flavours.

“The Trump Administration is making it clear that we intend to clear the market of flavoured e-cigarettes to reverse the deeply concerning epidemic of youth e-cigarette use that is impacting children, families, schools and communities,” Azar said in a statement.

“We will not stand idly by as these products become an on-ramp to combustible cigarettes or nicotine addiction for a generation of youth.” The White House and the FDA have faced mounting pressure from lawmakers, public health officials, parents and educators, who have grown alarmed by the popularity of vaping among teenagers but have felt powerless to keep e-cigarettes away from students and out of schools. Vaping companies such as Juul have been criticized for hooking children on e-cigarettes with flavours such as mango and creme.