Drinking 3 cups of coffee may keep body fat and diabetes away

Coffee, rich in antioxidants and other natural compounds, is well-known for its health benefits. A new study has revealed that the caffeine present in beverages like coffee, green tea, and black tea may also reduce the reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

According to scientists, this is possibly due to the effect of caffeine on body fat and weight. The findings of this new study suggest the link between caffeine and type 2 diabetes risk.

Earlier studies have suggested that moderate coffee consumption (three to five cups per day) is associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

While conducting this study, the scientists used a genetic method called Mendelian randomisation to analyse the impact of blood levels of caffeine on body fat and on the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease outcomes.

Also Read Excess coffee consumption may increase cholesterol levels

The researchers analysed the cardiovascular outcomes they looked at including coronary artery disease, stroke, heart failure, and irregular heart rhythm (atrial fibrillation). The findings of the study were published on March 14 in BMJ Medicine journal.

The researchers examined genetic and other data from nearly 10,000 people of predominantly European ancestry who were taking part in six long-term studies. They found that people who were genetically predisposed to have higher levels of caffeine in their blood were more likely to have a lower body mass index (BMI) and body fat.

Additionally, they had a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. Researchers estimated that about half of the reduced diabetes risk was due to the lower BMI.

However, no link was seen between genetically predicted caffeine levels in the blood and the risk of cardiovascular disease outcomes. But it is still not clear if “prescribing” caffeine would help prevent people from developing diabetes.

The scientists emphasised that people should focus on regular physical activity and healthy eating, both of which are known to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.