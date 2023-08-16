Drink tea with caution! Excessive consumption may lead to THESE side-effects

Tea is one of the most beloved beverages in the world. Several studies suggest that due to its healing properties, tea has been used in traditional medicine for centuries.

Studies suggest that compounds in tea may play a role in reducing your risk of chronic conditions, such as cancer, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Although tea has many benefits, overconsumption can lead to several side effects.

What are the side effects of tea?

Overconsumption of tea can take a toll on your sleep cycle. According to experts, the caffeine present in tea can interfere with the melatonin hormone which is essential for sleep.

Drinking excess tea can hamper your digestion.

Although tea is known to reduce stress, overconsumption can lead to restlessness.

Drinking too much tea can aggravate the acid formation in the stomach leading to heartburn, bloating and uneasiness.

Excessive consumption of tea can be harmful to the mother as well as the baby.

Tanin present in Tea can lead to reduced absorption of iron in the body.

Overconsuming caffeine from tea, or any other source, may contribute to feelings of anxiety and stress.

If you consume tea on an empty stomach excessively it may cause nausea.

How much tea you should consume in a day?

According to experts, tea in small quantities can be beneficial for health. A Havard study maintains that 3-4 cups a day is permissible and does not cause any major side effects.