Dream Girl’s Ayushmann Khurrana, Motu-Patlu, Tauji in Modi govt’s Ayushman Bharat comic book!

Name of Ayushmann Khurrana, Motu Patlu and Tauji features in Modi govt’s comic book on Ayushman Bharat.

Ayushman Bharat Anniversary: Happy days are on an extended run for the talented Ayushmann Khurrana. His latest film ‘Dream Girl’ has set the box office on fire. And thanks to his name, the actor finds a mention in a newly released comic book on Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). The comic book titled ‘Master Ayushman’ was released by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Published by Diamond Comics on behalf of National Health Authority (NHA), ‘Master Ayushman’ is an interesting experiment for increasing awareness about the healthcare scheme, especially among the children as the comic book is likely to attract them the most.

The comic book starts with a story of a school teacher asking students about the meaning of Ayushman. All a child remembers is Ayushmann Khurrana’s earlier hit ‘Badhai Ho’, another recalls ‘Ayushman Bhav’ response she gets after touching her grand father’s feet.

ALSO READ | Ayushman Bharat 2.0: Modi govt targets ‘Best in the World’ tag, free screening for three cancers and more

The comic book not just tries to increase awareness about various provisions of AB-PMJAY scheme but also promotes ends up sending across message on flagship schemes for the girl child like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

What children may find the most interesting in the comic book is the appearance of popular characters ‘Motu-Patlu’ and ‘Tauji’.

AB-PMJAY completes one year on September 23. The government has lined up a number of events to celebrate the “success” of the scheme in the last one year. Armed with the latest tech tools and data, AB-PMJAY provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year to beneficiary family at empanelled government and private hospitals. The scheme provides free of cost medicines three days before hospitalisation and up to 15 days after treatment. Pre-existing health conditions are also valid for treatment under the scheme.