  • MORE MARKET STATS

DRDO’s anti-Covid drug to be used in AIIMS, DRDO and Armed Forces hospitals

By: |
May 17, 2021 1:56 PM

The anti-Covid drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) launched by DRDO on Monday will be used in a limited manner for now.

covid-19, coronavirus, covid cases in India, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, covid cases in India, Health ministrate, comparision between covid first wave and second waveThe government has claimed this drug to be a “new ray of hope” for patients who need treating for the novel Coronavirus.

The anti-Covid drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) launched by DRDO on Monday will be used in a limited manner for now. The first and second batches of the drug are expected to be supplied and used in select hospitals. According to a statement by DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy, depending on the need of this drug, 2-DG will be used in AIIMS, DRDO hospitals and Armed Forces hospitals for now. All other hospitals can have access to the drug from June onwards, news agency ANI quoted Reddy as saying.

It is to note that the first batch of this anti-Covid oral drug has been rolled out for usage as the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) gives a nod for the emergency use. This will be used as an adjunct therapy in cases where the patient’s condition is moderate to severe. The government has claimed this drug to be a “new ray of hope” for patients who need treating for the novel Coronavirus.

Related News

During the launch of this drug, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that given the support of DRDO, 2DG is expected to reduce the oxygen dependency as well as the recovery time among the patients reeling under Covid-19 infection. The drug roll-out comes at a time when dependency on oxygen is high as thousands of people have been admitted to hospitals for oxygen administration. Many people have also taken cylinders to their homes as well to provide oxygen support for patients whose oxygen saturation levels are below 90.

Meanwhile, 2-DG is a drug that comes in the powder form. One can simply open the sachet and take the drug orally by dissolving it in water. According to the government, while mapping the efficacy of this drug, it was found that the symptoms among patients treated with 2-DG were cured faster than “the standard of care (SoC) on various endpoints.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. DRDOs anti-Covid drug to be used in AIIMS DRDO and Armed Forces hospitals
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1World Hypertension Day 2021: How to overcome hypertension, anxiety and depression during the pandemic
2World Hypertension Day 2021: Hypertension; the silent killer corporates need to beware of
3COVID-19: Over 1.99 cr people vaccinated in Maharashtra so far