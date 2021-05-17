DRDO’s anti-Covid drug to be used in AIIMS, DRDO and Armed Forces hospitals

The government has claimed this drug to be a “new ray of hope” for patients who need treating for the novel Coronavirus.

The anti-Covid drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) launched by DRDO on Monday will be used in a limited manner for now. The first and second batches of the drug are expected to be supplied and used in select hospitals. According to a statement by DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy, depending on the need of this drug, 2-DG will be used in AIIMS, DRDO hospitals and Armed Forces hospitals for now. All other hospitals can have access to the drug from June onwards, news agency ANI quoted Reddy as saying.

It is to note that the first batch of this anti-Covid oral drug has been rolled out for usage as the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) gives a nod for the emergency use. This will be used as an adjunct therapy in cases where the patient’s condition is moderate to severe. The government has claimed this drug to be a “new ray of hope” for patients who need treating for the novel Coronavirus.

During the launch of this drug, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that given the support of DRDO, 2DG is expected to reduce the oxygen dependency as well as the recovery time among the patients reeling under Covid-19 infection. The drug roll-out comes at a time when dependency on oxygen is high as thousands of people have been admitted to hospitals for oxygen administration. Many people have also taken cylinders to their homes as well to provide oxygen support for patients whose oxygen saturation levels are below 90.

The first & second batch (of anti-COVID drug 2-DG) will be used in a limited manner. It will be used in AIIMS, Armed Forces Hospitals, DRDO hospitals & any other need which arises. From June onwards it will be made available to all hospitals: Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO pic.twitter.com/VCK2GGVCFp — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, 2-DG is a drug that comes in the powder form. One can simply open the sachet and take the drug orally by dissolving it in water. According to the government, while mapping the efficacy of this drug, it was found that the symptoms among patients treated with 2-DG were cured faster than “the standard of care (SoC) on various endpoints.”