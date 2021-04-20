DRDO steps in to build 300 plus beds Covid hospital in Lucknow

n total the number of beds which are going to be available is 300 beds for general ward and 150 beds in ICU. (File Image)

The Defence Research and Development Organization has started work on building a 300 beds hospital which will have all the facilities to treat COVID-19 patients.

Confirming to Financial Express Online, the official spokesperson of DRDO Narendra Arya said, “Work has started at Avadh Shilp gram in Lucknow. And is expected to be completed in 8-10 days. Another facility is coming up at Amar Shaheed Path.”

In total the number of beds which are going to be available is 300 beds for general ward and 150 beds in ICU. According to officials, the medical facilities will be provided by the Army Medical Corps and the Army Central Command will be there too.

And, as reported by Financial Express Online earlier, the Haj House on Kanpur Road and Golden Blossom Resort on Faizabad Road are going to be converted into makeshift Covid hospitals with the DRDO’s help.

According to an official release of the UP Government, orders have been issued for acquisition of land to make Awadh Shilp Gram a temporary hospital by the DRDO which is expected to have around 250 to 300 beds and once the facility is ready it will be open to take in patients.

The process of increasing the number of beds is going on at a war level: The facility is coming up after defence minister Rajnath Singh had held talks with the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In view of the growing numbers of COVID patients, the defence minister had offered the UP CM medical equipment on behalf of the DRDO, and medical facilities to be provided with the help of Army Medical Corps.

Last week in a meeting decision was taken to double the capacity of ICU and isolation beds in about 12 districts which were most affected and these included Lucknow, Prayagraj, Moradabad, Jhansi, and Kanpur.

What kind of treatment will be available? Will there be ventilators & Oxygen?

Yes! The medical facility will be taken care of by a team from the Army Medical Corps. And ventilators, testing as well as monitoring equipment will be provided by the DRDO. These will be as per the WHO standards.

The official spokesperson of State owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has confirmed to Financial Express Online, “We are coordinating with the UP State Government as well as Karnataka Government for facilitating COVID centers and other related activities.”

“This help is also extended at Nashik. And, HAL’s COVID Care Center in Bengaluru is operational (178 beds). BBMP and HAL work together on this,” the official spokesperson added.