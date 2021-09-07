Dr Reddy’s starts supply of Sputnik V first doses

Dr Reddy’s earlier suspended the supply of the first dose of Sputnik V following supply constraints from Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday said it initiated supply of the first dose component of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to partner hospitals all over the country.

The development came following the announcement that Panacea Biotec supplied the first shipment of the second component of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine manufactured by it for sale in India.

A Dr Reddy’s spokesperson also said the supply of the first does is followed by equivalent quantities of the second dose component.

The city-based drug maker also launched website to keep the public updated on the availability of the Sputnik V vaccine the site (www.drreddys.com/sputnik-vaccine) contains a list of cities, towns and hospitals where the vaccine is available.

“As announced by our partners, the RDIF and Panacea Biotec, supply of the second dose component manufactured by Panacea Biotec has now commenced. Dr. Reddy’s has initiated supply of the first dose component to partner hospitals all over India followed by equivalent quantities of the second dose component,” the spokesperson said.

With more batches of the second dose component to follow from the manufacturing site, Dr Reddy’s expects the momentum and supply to continue, the official added.

Dr Reddy’s is in a pact with RDIF to sell the first 125 million people doses (250 million vials) of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.