  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dr Reddy’s launches Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment in India

By: |
Updated: Sep 09, 2020 1:03 PM

According to a press release from the drug maker, the launch is part of the licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) that grants Dr Reddys the right to register, manufacture and sell Remdesivir, a potential treatment for Covid-19, in 127 countries including India.

Dr Reddy Laboratories Ltd, Redyx in india, Remdesivir, COVID 19 patients,COVID-19 in India, covid 19 drugs, latest news on coronavirus outbreakRemdesivir is approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of Covid-19 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms. (Representational image)

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of Remdesivir, meant for treatment of COVID-19 patients, under a brand name ‘Redyx’ in India.

According to a press release from the drug maker, the launch is part of the licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) that grants Dr Reddys the right to register, manufacture and sell Remdesivir, a potential treatment for Covid-19, in 127 countries including India.

Related News

Remdesivir is approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of Covid-19 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms.

“Dr Reddy’s Redyx is available in strength of 100 mg vial,” it said.

Chief Executive Officer of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddys Laboratories, M V Ramana said, “We will continue our efforts to develop products that address significant unmet needs of patients.

The launch of Redyx reaffirms our commitment to bringing in critical medicine for patients suffering from COVID-19 in India.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Dr Reddy’s launches Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Plasma therapy may be safe, effective in children with COVID-19: Study
2COVID-19: India reports 89,706 fresh cases; death toll rises to 73,890 with 1,115 fatalities
3Coronavirus Vaccine update: Russia’s Sputnik V to be manufactured in India soon? Check details