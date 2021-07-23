  • MORE MARKET STATS

DPSRU signs MoU with AIIA to collaborate in areas of Ayurvedic and medicinal plant based drug research

July 23, 2021 12:43 PM

Along with joint research between the institutes to be funded by external agencies, this collaboration would focus on students of both the varsities coming together on doing research projects, with faculties from both institute, acting as co-supervisors.

Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) and All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) have signed an MoU to collaborate in the areas of Ayurvedic and medicinal plant based drug research and academics.

This collaboration will primarily focus on the evaluation of Ayurvedic and medicinal plant based drugs by modern science in patients. The MoU will also see collaborative efforts from the faculty as well as students from both the varsities in the areas of research, academics and scientific activities.

AIIA is a centrally funded government institute on Ayurvedic Studies.

Research has shown the growing footprints of the Science of Pharmacology and Pharmacognosy in the study of Ayurvedic formulations and AYUSH drug discovery.

This MoU was signed by Professor Ramesh K Goyal, Vice Chancellor, DPSRU, Dr O P Shukla, Registrar, DPSRU and Professor Tanuja Nesari, Director, AIIA

DPSRU would start a new course of B Pharm (Ayurveda) in the academic year 2021-2022.

According to Dr. Mukesh Nandave, the chief coordinator of MoU and Associate Professor of Pharmacology at DPSRU, “Both institutes will be benefited to a major extent in advancing the Ayurvedic therapies and practices to the next level.”

During the occasion, Vice Chancellor of DPSRU Prof Ramesh K Goyal also inaugurated Integrated Clinical Unit at DPSRU.

Ayurvedic medicine is one of the world’s oldest medical systems and remains one of India’s traditional health care systems. Ayurvedic treatment combines products mainly derived from plants, but may also include animal, metal and mineral, diet, exercise, and lifestyle.

Although Ayurvedic medicine and its components have been described in many scholarly articles, only a small number of clinical trials using these approaches have been published in Western medical journals.

 

 

