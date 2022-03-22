Down’s Syndrome: All you need to know about raising a child with this condition

The role of parents makes big difference as they have more opportunities to interact with children in their first five years than teachers.

Down syndrome, a commonly occurring chromosomal abnormality occurs in thousands of childbirth every year in India. In such cases, an individual possesses three, rather than the usual two copies of the 21st chromosome affecting their physical and cognitive development. However, medical advances today have increased the expected life expectancy of such people and also given access to therapeutic and educational support through early intervention.

The outlook towards this condition is also changing and becoming more positive A study published in the American Journal of Medical Genetics says 94 percent of siblings in the US report feelings of pride about their sibling with Down syndrome, 79 percent of parents report that their outlook on life was more positive because of their child and 99 percent of people with Down syndrome feel happy with their lives.

Experts suggest responsive teaching for improving behavior, cognition, and communication. The role of parents makes big difference as they have more opportunities to interact with children in their first five years than teachers.

Learning the facts about Down syndrome right first

It is first necessary to clear out all the misinformation about Down syndrome for women who have received a prenatal diagnosis or for those who gave birth and the newborn was diagnosed so, to make an informed decision and maintain a realistic approach towards life.

When understood from both a medical and social perspective, Down syndrome is no longer a negative diagnosis.

Get in touch with other parents

One of the advantages of Down syndrome in contrast to rare conditions is to connect with other parents with kids with Downs syndrome easily. There are also support groups for families. In general, the Internet also offers support to parents of children with Down syndrome and with other disabilities. Search “Down syndrome” on Facebook to find relevant groups and connect or search for reputable online resources to read personal stories and get advice.

Organise information

A child with down syndrome is just like another child needing attention and special care, developing a system to keep relevant. information in hand for teachers or other caregivers to take care of your child in your absence. Keep a track of the child’s chronic health and treatment, education records etc.

A team of professionals including Speech and Language pathologists, Occupational therapists, Physiotherapists, and Special educators would definitely assist the children to enhance their social skills, sensory skills, self-help skills, motor skills, cognitive abilities etc.

Find a good doctor or therapist for your child

Children with down’s syndrome need constant monitoring that needs frequent visits to specialists and therapists. Pay a visit to developmental pediatricians with experience in treating Down’s syndrome.

Common health issues that they come across are respiratory heart defects, hearing problems, infections. Tests for Down Syndrome Screening include a blood test, Ultra-sound scan, Non-invasive parental testing, chorionic villus sampling, or amniocentesis.

Communication is key

Children with down’s syndrome often face low muscle tone and an array of other factors that contribute to delayed speech and difficulty with articulation. Many children with Down syndrome will communicate, months or years before their mouths will produce intelligible words. Hence in such cases, sign language or pictures can be used to augment communication.

Focus on child’s strength

Even with developmental challenges, every kid with Downs syndrome will have a distinct personality and distinct strengths. Ancash on them than focusing upon things that your child cannot do. This is called Responsive Teaching that to positive emotions and growth on both sides.

