Double vaccination reduces risk of long Covid by almost half: Research

A recent study by researchers at King’s College London has found that after getting double vaccinated, the chances/risk of catching long COVID-19 is reduced almost by half. The study was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Reportedly, there were fewer hospitalisations, less by 73 per cent and lower chances of acute COVID-19 symptoms, (31 per cent less among those who were fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The analysis of the data from participants was done on the basis of their symptoms, tests and vaccines on the UK ZOE COVID Symptom Study app. The study took place between December 8, 2020 and July 4, 2021 among 1,240,009 (first dose) and 971,504 (second dose) vaccinated UK adults.

In the press release King’s College London listed the following important details as well. Although the nature of most common symptoms were almost similar to unvaccinated adults (such as loss of smell, fever, cough, headaches, fatigue among others), these all symptoms were milder or less frequently reported by those who were vaccinated. And they were comparatively less likely to show multiple symptoms in the first week of catching disease.

The only common symptom reported in vaccinated adults with covid-19 was sneezing. It was also noted that people living in most deprived areas were at greater risk of catching infection after getting the first dose of vaccination. Individuals with pre existing health conditions-such as frailty, were up to two times more likely to contract covid infection and of getting sick post vaccination.