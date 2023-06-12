Don’t use loofah while bathing; read on to find out why

Loofah is an extremely popular shower accessory used for cleaning and exfoliating your skin. However, according to health experts, your loofah could be causing more harm than good.

Although loofah can exfoliate and cleanse the skin, the can also damage the skin. Over time people get so used to loofah that they cannot imagine taking a bath without them.

What is a loofah?

A natural loofah is a bath product made out of a dried tropical gourd. Other bath loofahs are made of synthetic materials like plastic. Unlike natural loofah, synthetic loofah are like bath poufs.

Most conventional loofahs you find in stores are made from plastic and other colorful synthetic material. Usually, these materials are gathered into a mesh ball and usually have a tie of some kind so you can hold it or hang it easier.

Why is loofah harmful?

Studies suggest that some of the pathogens (germs) that can grow on your loofah like Pseudomonas aeruginosa which is a sweet-ish smelling bacteria that loves damp places, Staph aureus, a sour smelling bacteria that causes impetigo and other serious skin infections and Candida yeast.

Undoubtedly, loofahs help in exfoliating your skin. However, after using it when you hang your loofah up to dry in the shower area, it’s still technically collecting moisture or steam residue from your time spent using it. This way, it becomes harbor for other bacteria on your body, including E. coli.

Many experts often warn against daily use of loofah since your skin doesn’t need daily exfoliation. Everyday use of loofah could leave your skin dry and itchy by stripping it of its natural oils.

How to use loofah properly?

If you love your loofah scrub, stick to twice-a-week routine.

Avoid sharing it with anyone to reduce the risk of any skin infection.

Always rise the loofah thoroughly before letting it completely air dry.

Some experts recommend throwing out your loofah every 3 to 4 weeks.

If you notice any sign of mold or a lingering musty odor, then get rid of your loofah right away.

What are some alternatives to loofah?