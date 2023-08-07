Don’t suck your stomach in! Read on to know why

Have you ever sucked in your stomach to get that picture-perfect flat belly? Well, it might seem harmless, but it can have a disastrous impact on your abdominal muscle.

Abdominal muscles are extremely important as they support the trunk, allow movement and keep the organs in place by maintaining internal pressure. According to experts, unnecessarily tensing the muscles can cause imbalance.

According to experts, over time this imbalance may lead to a condition called ‘Hourglass Syndrome.’ This condition prevents the diaphragm from expanding fully and may result in shallow breathing. According to experts, it can lead to uncomfortable symptoms, such as acid reflux, low back pain, and headaches.

Studies suggest that this condition causes a detrimental change to your abdominal wall’s structure and it may also cause a visible crease to form in the mid-abdomen. If left untreated, it can lead to some adverse effects on the internal organs and other parts of the body.

Moreover, if you suck your stomach in, it can put strain on the pelvic floor, which will affect the function of the bladder, uterus and rectum. This can potentially cause urine or faecal matter to leak, as well as uterine prolapse.

According to Cleveland Clinic, Hourglass syndrome is most common in cisgender women, from adolescence into their mid-thirties.

What are the side effects of stomach gripping?

Stomach gripping can reduce your oxygen intake by as much as 30 percent and this will lead to difficulty in breathing.

If you suck in your stomach more often, it can lead to neck and back pain.

It can weaken your pelvic floor muscles which will lead to urine leakage during everyday activities like laughing, coughing or sneezing.

How to know if you have Hourglass Syndrome?

According to Cleveland Clinic, you need to watch out for the following signs:

A slightly upturned belly button

One or more noticeable horizontal creases around or above your belly button.

Good, firm definition in your upper abs but a significantly softer lower ab region.

How Hourglass Syndrome is treated?

According to experts, exercises like planks or bridges can play a crucial role in strengthening the core muscles. You need to break the habit of stomach gripping and practice proper breathing.