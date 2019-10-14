Don’t obsess over local stents, here’s why

As the arguments in favor of domestically-manufactured stents intensified, we saw examples like SMT’s Supraflex coming to the fore, claiming to be on a par with Abott’s Xience.

By Viveka Kumar

The market for cardiac stents in India has grown significantly in the last few years. We will soon be home to the largest burden of heart disease globally, with approximately 61.5 million suffering from coronary disease. To reduce import dependence for medical devices—80%, at present—the government is encouraging indigenous versions of cardiac stents. Make-in-India gave the domestic medical industry a much-needed impetus. There is a dire need to ensure robust infrastructure, quality, and safety standards, especially for life saving devices, and all implant safety data, records, trials and studies.

Media reports claim that Indian heart stents are on a par with globally manufactured ones. While it is encouraging to see domestic manufacturers making a mark, quality and efficacy move the needle in favour of a medical device, not policies. Science, research and technology invested in manufacturing are the core drivers in the choice of a stent.

In the absence of concrete scientific evidence to support claims, we are risking lives of millions. We need to look at products that come with a robust clinical trial data to support the claims they make. The clinical trial must be conducted on a significant number of patients.

As the arguments in favor of domestically-manufactured stents intensified, we saw examples like SMT’s Supraflex coming to the fore, claiming to be on a par with Abott’s Xience. Supraflex was tested on only 1,435 patients from 23 centres in seven European countries. A randomised control trial for Supraflex, where DES Supraflex was evaluated against the gold-standard DES Xience, revealed, “Supraflex is non-inferior to Xience at one year for target lesion failure.”

Xience has a clinical back up of 10+ million implants worldwide, 100+ clinical trials data of around 100,000 patients and over 10+ years of consistent safety and efficacy data. How can we then make tall claims about Supraflex being on a par with Xience?

Clinical updates showcased at the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions EURO PCR 2019 revealed, “Supraflex is non-inferior to Xience but with a significantly higher all-cause death and a significantly lower device success rate than Xience.”

In another example, in Real-World Registry, “Bad Berka Yukon Choice”, published in Cath CVI, one of the most renowned intervention journals, where Yukon was studied in 701 patients showed clearly that the MACE (Major Adverse Cardiac Event) rates with Yukon Choice were significantly higher in off-label indications use (40.8%). It is important to use stents only as per their indication and avoid off-label use.

So, should we not focus on quality and better credentials than the place of manufacture? The medical fraternity cannot be forced to concur without evidence.

India must invest in innovations, instead of creating unnecessary comparisons. Whichever device is to be used in our patients, whether produced locally or globally, there should be robust data of safety and long-term good outcomes.

(Senior Director, Interventional Cardiology & Electrophysiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi. Views are personal.)