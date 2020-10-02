  • MORE MARKET STATS

Donald Trump, Melania awaiting coronavirus test result after top aide tests positive

By: |
October 2, 2020 9:17 AM

Trump announced about putting himself in quarantine in a tweet late Thursday night after his close aide Hope Hicks was tested positive with COVID-19.

The development is likely to bring to standstill his hectic election campaign. The president and the first lady were also tested for COVID-19 and the result is awaited.The development is likely to bring to standstill his hectic election campaign. The president and the first lady were also tested for COVID-19 and the result is awaited.

US President Donald Trump has said that he and the first lady Melania are awaiting their coronavirus test results and would quarantine themselves after one of their close aides tested positive for the deadly infection.

Trump announced about putting himself in quarantine in a tweet late Thursday night after his close aide Hope Hicks was tested positive with COVID-19.

Related News

The development is likely to bring to standstill his hectic election campaign. The president and the first lady were also tested for COVID-19 and the result is awaited.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19. Terrible! The first lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! Trump said in his tweet.

Hicks, 31, is the closest aid of the president to have tested positive with coronavirus. She had travelled with the president on Air Force One early this week.

Trump, in an interview to Fox News, on Thursday night said he and the first lady spend a lot of time with her.
The president said he and the First Lady were tested for COVID-19 and are now awaiting the results.

In the middle of the election campaign, Trump has been travelling a lot in particular in the battleground States.
“I just went out with a test and the first lady just went out with a test also. So, whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know,” he said.

In a statement, Judd Deere, the Deputy White House Press Secretary said that the President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.

White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is travelling,” Deere said.

Several White House staffers have tested positive with COVID-19 in recent months, including the National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Donald Trump Melania awaiting coronavirus test result after top aide tests positive
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Big breakthrough! ICMR, Biological E Ltd develop potential treatment for COVID-19
2Good news for Mumbai! Second sero survey indicates reduction in infections in slums, says BMC
3Unlock 5.0: Rules for cinemas, schools and social gatherings explained; here’s what will remain shut