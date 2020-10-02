Covid-19: Donald Trump, Melania test Coronavirus positive, PM Modi wishes speedy recovery; check details

Earlier, both President Trump and his wife Melania had gone into quarantine after a top US advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the Coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Coronavirus. The American President took to Twitter to announce this. “Tonight, @FLOTUS (Melania Trump) and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” President Trump wrote on his official twitter handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted wishing President Trump and Melania Trump’s quick recovery. “Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health,” PM Modi said.

Earlier, both President Trump and his wife Melania went into quarantine after top US advisor Hope Hicks had tested positive for the Coronavirus. “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” President Trump had tweeted.

While the US Presidential Election 2020 is scheduled for November 3, the second Presidential debate is scheduled to be held on October 15 at Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida.

President Trump, who is tested regularly, has kept up a rigorous travel schedule across the country in recent weeks, holding rallies with thousands of people, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds, in the run up to the November 3 US Presidential election, as per Reuters report.

Trump has come under sharp criticism for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States alone. The president has touted his management of the crisis, the Reuters report says.

At the White House, people who are around Trump, including some reporters, get tested on a regular basis. But the White House did away with daily temperature checks for everyone who enters the complex months ago, and people who are tested for the virus interact with others in the White House campus who are not, as per the Reuters report.

The White House said in a statement that Trump “takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously” and that it followed guidelines for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible, the Reuters report says.

Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman, Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus earlier this year and suffered from symptoms before recovering.