Doctor’s Day 2020: How healthcare warriors are risking their own health during COVID-19 crisis

By Dr Anupam Sibal

While the world is coming to terms with the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, with each country facing new challenges and dealing with persistent concerns about the future, a large army of doctors have been making their way to COVID wards each day and night, working 24×7 relentlessly to ensure that lives are saved. With limited sleeping hours, extra responsibilities and added pressure, they have been working in challenging circumstances providing care to patients and risking their own lives while they fight for the lives of others.

Doctor’s Day 2020: An unprecedented crisis

The COVID -19 pandemic has not only brought centre stage an unprecedented crisis but also the heroism that the frontline warriors – doctors, nurses and other allied healthcare workers have shown. Drenched in sweat, hustling ceaselessly to serve round the clock, the world is witnessing how healthcare warriors are risking their own health and their families’ for the greater good of humankind.

Being trapped inside PPE suits for six hours is tough, battling the fear of contracting COVID-19 and not meeting family for weeks can be extremely exhausting both mentally and physically. Many people in the healthcare system believe that this is the most challenging moment in their professional lives but their spirit of helping their patients keeps them motivated.

It has been a multi-pronged fight for these frontline warriors. With several hospitals being overwhelmed with COVID-19 caseloads, it has been an uphill task for doctors who have been at the forefront of the war against the pandemic.

COVID-19 treatment: Cusp of using new therapy

COVID-19 has shown how experts have broken barriers in record time to take on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Doctors and researchers came together across the globe. Diagnostic kits were developed rapidly, clinical and vaccine trials were initiated at an unprecedented pace. Our understanding has improved considerably in managing patients with COVID-19, we now have efficacious medication and we are at the cusp of using newer therapy.

COVID19: Bringing together Indian physicians from 45 countries on one platform

The “Global Indian Physicians COVID-19 Collaborative” was launched on 11th April 2020 with joint efforts of The Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO), the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), the British Association of Physicians of Indian origin (BAPIO), the Canadian Indian Network Society (CINS) and Canadian Association of Physicians of Indian Heritage (CAPIH). The collaborative aims to foster a system of learning to arrive at the best possible approach for prevention and management of COVID-19. This platform has brought together Indian Physicians from 45 countries on one platform.

Together, we can, we must, and we will be victorious over COVID-19. With pooling of resources, sharing of ideas and intellect and cooperation across countries and continents we shall defeat SARS-CoV-2. We are at an inflection point in our war and with a well thought strategy with meticulous execution we will be victorious. I am certain that we will navigate through the COVID-19 crisis, emerge stronger as a united medical community and build more fulfilling and enriching lives.

While the world will never be the same again, we have an opportunity to build a better world.

The columnist is President, Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO) and Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals. Views expressed are the author’s own.