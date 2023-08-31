scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Do you need to eat flaxseeds every day? Know all about its benefits and side-effects

According to Dr. Philips, raw or unripe flaxseeds contain potentially toxic natural plant compounds and must be avoided.

Written by Health Desk
Flaxseeds, Flaxseeds benefits, Flaxseeds side effects, health news, wellness news,
Flaxseeds (Image Credits: Pixabay)

Flaxseed, a plant-based food, is a well-known source of healthy fats, antioxidants and fibre. Flaxseeds have a mild, nutty flavour and crispy consistency and they enhance the taste of almost any recipe.

Studies suggest that one serving provides a good amount of protein, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids, along with several important vitamins and minerals. Meanwhile, Flaxseed is an excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid that’s important for heart health.

“Flaxseed use may have some benefits in improving the lipid profile in those who are obese with high cholesterol. A dose of <30 g/d of whole seeds is usually considered effective, but is not recommended by any clinical societies worldwide. Similarly, the benefits of flaxseeds on constipation, lowering of blood sugar and improving heart health are based on weak evidence which requires further studies with large-scale and better designs for effective confirmation,” Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, a senior consultant and physician-scientist in the Department of Hepatology at the Liver Institute, Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, in Kerala told Financial Express.com.

Also Read
Also Read

What are the benefits of flaxseeds?

Flaxseeds comprises the following benefits:

  • Flaxseed is rich in ALA, a type of omega-3 fatty acid that may offer numerous benefits for heart health.
  • It contains nutrients called lignans that may help decrease cancer growth.
  • Flaxseed may help promote regular bowel movements and improve digestive health.
  • Flaxseed’s high fiber content may help lower cholesterol levels
  • It may be especially useful for those with high blood pressure
  • Flaxseed may lower blood sugar due to its soluble fiber content.
  • Flaxseed may help you feel full for longer and this will help in weight management.

What are the side effects of flaxseeds?

According to Dr. Philips, raw or unripe flaxseeds contain potentially toxic natural plant compounds and must be avoided.

“Flaxseeds use in pregnancy and lactation is not recommended and flaxseed consumption in large quantities is not advisable because it has a very high fibre content, which can cause intestinal blockage in very rare cases,” he told Financial Express.com.

Also Read

Here are some side-effects of flaxseeds:

  • It can cause allergic reactions.
  • Flaxseeds can worsen inflammation in the body.
  • Overconsumption of flaxseeds can increase the number of bowel movements.
  • You may also experience stomach ache, diarrhea, constipation, and bloating after eating excess Flaxseeds.

How much flaxseeds you should eat in a day?

According to health experts, major benefits can be observed with just 1 tablespoon (7 grams) of ground flaxseed per day. However, it is recommended to limit the intake to around 4–5 tablespoons (28–35 grams) of flaxseed per day.

More Stories on
Healthcare
wellness

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 13:09 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS