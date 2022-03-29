Do not dismiss these common STI symptoms! Here’s what you should know

Sexually transmitted infections (STI) have a direct impact on one’s sexual and reproductive health as they can lead to various problems like pregnancy complications, infertility, and cancer. STIs can even increase the risk of HIV. It is therefore extremely important to look out for even the smallest of symptoms that are usually ignored. STIs don’t always lead to the development of symptoms in the genital areas. Speaking to the Daily Star, Director and Founder of Clarewell Clinics, Dr. Manoj Malu, said that it is important to be aware that most STIs are quite capable of producing symptoms away from the genital area.

Here are some lesser-known signs of STIs which should not be ignored:

Joint Pain

According to Dr. Malu, some patients experience painful swelling of joints due to underlying chlamydia infections. This happens because the lining of our joints has some antigens very similar to the ones found in these bacteria.

Redness in eyes

It is easy to dismiss sticky red eyes as flu or hay fever. However, it is important to remember that STIs like chlamydia and gonorrhea can also cause a similar symptom, especially if you have had intimate contact with someone with these infections. Dr. Malu says Syphilis can also result in redness of the eyes along with a disturbance in vision, and a syphilis infection affecting the eyes is a serious matter which should not be taken lightly.

Anal Warts

Warts generally affect the area around and inside the anus. Anal warts can easily be confused with piles and end up getting incorrect treatment.

Loss of hair

This is one of the most common symptoms to be easily dismissed or go unnoticed by someone who has an STI. Dr. Malu says losing hair from the scalp can be distressing, especially so, if hair starts losing from eyebrows, eyelashes, armpits as well as from arms, legs, and the trunk.